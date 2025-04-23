Notre Dame QB Steve Angeli to Syracuse

Notre Dame transfer QB Steve Angeli has signed with Syracuse, he announced on Wednesday on social media.

Angeli, who has two years of eligibility remaining, finished his Notre Dame career with 772 passing yards.

His most memorable moment came during the Orange Bowl, where he played in the first half and went 6 for 7 for 44 yards to help the Irish defeat Penn State.

He also started against Oregon State in the 2024 Sun Bowl, where he passed for 232 yards and three TDs.

Syracuse quarterbacks coach Nunzio Campanile is the brother of Angeli’s high school head coach, Vito Campanile. Angeli was a three-star prospect in the 2022 cycle out of Oradell (NJ) Bergen Catholic.