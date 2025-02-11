Orange defense defenseless in 91-84 loss at Miami

Miami started conference play by dropping their first ten games, but made it two wins in their last three by knocking off Syracuse at home, 91-84. The Orange (11-14, 5-9 ACC) took their largest lead of the night just past the midpoint of the second half, but the Hurricanes (6-18, 2-11) promptly came back with eight straight points to take a lead they would not relinquish.
Miami simply could hardly be slowed down by SU, shooting 55.4 percent from the field, including going 10-of-20 (50.0 percent) from 3-point range. Syracuse simply could not keep pace despite making 45.5 percent of their field goals in the game.
Syracuse stepped in front on an early pair of scores, but Miami responded with an 8-2 run to grab a 13-8 lead just over five minutes into the action. The Hurricanes would push that lead out to eight points, but the Orange responded with seven straight markers, including a step-in jumper and a 3 from Chris Bell to pull within 18-17.
SU pushed back each time the hosts tried to stretch the lead, tying the game three times, but Miami ran off a quick 9-2 run to take a 39-32 lead with a little over two minutes left in the opening half. The ‘Canes pushed the lead out to nine twice, but a corner 3 from Lucas Taylor cut their lead to 43-37 at half.
Jyare Davis opened the second half with a 3-pointer, but Miami quickly pushed the gap back out to eight points. J.J. Starling responded with seven of the game’s next nine points to pull Syracuse within 52-49 by the first media break. His backcourt mate, Kyle Cuffe Jr., added a 3-pointer and a transition lay-up for a 54-52 Orange lead.
The Hurricanes stormed back with six points in under a minute to surge back in front by four and force a timeout from SU coach Adrian Autry. The reset was effective, as Syracuse ripped off seven straight points capped when Jaquan Carlos stuck a triple for the lead, then set up an Eddie Lampkin dunk with a tight bounce pass that forced a Miami timeout with the guests up, 61-58.
The ‘Canes responded by jumping right back in front, utilizing an 8-0 burst for a 66-61 advantage. The Orange twice drew within three, but the hosts hung a 9-3 run to match their biggest lead of the night with a nine-point cushion at 78-69 with just over two-and-a-half minutes remaining. SU could get no closer than five the rest of the way.
Starling paced Syracuse with 25 points, including 19 in the second half. Lampkin had a strong effort, registering six assists to go with his tenth double-double of the year, this time posting 22 points and 13 rebounds. Bell chipped in with 14 points.
Matthew Cleveland had a career-high 32 points in the game for Miami, making 10-of-13 shots from the field and 10-of-12 shots at the line. Jalil Bethea also had a personal best, ringing up 21 points, also on extremely efficient shooting. Paul Djobet added 13 points, including all three of his 3-point attempts, and A.J. Staton-McCray ten.
