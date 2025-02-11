Orange defense defenseless in 91-84 loss at Miami

Miami started conference play by dropping their first ten games, but made it two wins in their last three by knocking off Syracuse at home, 91-84. The Orange (11-14, 5-9 ACC) took their largest lead of the night just past the midpoint of the second half, but the Hurricanes (6-18, 2-11) promptly came back with eight straight points to take a lead they would not relinquish.

Miami simply could hardly be slowed down by SU, shooting 55.4 percent from the field, including going 10-of-20 (50.0 percent) from 3-point range. Syracuse simply could not keep pace despite making 45.5 percent of their field goals in the game.

Syracuse stepped in front on an early pair of scores, but Miami responded with an 8-2 run to grab a 13-8 lead just over five minutes into the action. The Hurricanes would push that lead out to eight points, but the Orange responded with seven straight markers, including a step-in jumper and a 3 from Chris Bell to pull within 18-17.

SU pushed back each time the hosts tried to stretch the lead, tying the game three times, but Miami ran off a quick 9-2 run to take a 39-32 lead with a little over two minutes left in the opening half. The ‘Canes pushed the lead out to nine twice, but a corner 3 from Lucas Taylor cut their lead to 43-37 at half.