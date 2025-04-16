Montana State guard Bryce Zephir commits to Syracuse

Montana State guard Bryce Zephir committed to Syracuse on Wednesday, he announced on social media.

In the 2024 season, he averaged 5.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists, and appeared in 29 games. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

Zephir arrived at Montana State after several other collegiate stops. He also played for one season at Chipola Junior College, two years at the University of North Texas and a year at Salt Lake Community College.

Zephir is the Orange’s fifth addition via the portal in 2025. He joins center William Kyle III, wing Nate Kingz, guard Nait George and forward Ibrahim Souare.