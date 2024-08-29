PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1IQ0Y3RjVaNUhFJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUhDRjdGNVo1SEUnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1IQ0Y3RjVaNUhFJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Orange Watch: The Fran Brown era begins at Syracuse

Fran Brown
Fran Brown
Brad Bierman • The Juice Online
Publisher
@BradBierman
Since 2010, Brad served as the editor in chief and now as publisher of The Juice as it partners with Rivals.com. Brad was the sports director of WSYR Radio in Syracuse earlier in his career.

Item: Hype? What hype? It’s simple. After a roster overhaul of epic proportions, and recruiting talent at a level not seen in the program’s modern recruiting rankings era, Brown, his staff and most importantly the 112 player roster, are finally ready to roll, make noise, and most importantly channel their inner Al Davis (“Just Win Baby!”). The ride begins Saturday afternoon in the impressively renovated Dome against Ohio University (3:30 p.m. ET / ACC Network).

Sure, there was a lot of excitement heading into the 2001, 2009, and 2016 SU football seasons when, chronologically, Paul Pasqualoni’s fourth-to-last team began play at the N.J. Meadowlands falling to Georgia Tech, Doug Marrone returned to campus and his debut drew a huge loud crowd of 48,617 in an OT loss to Minnesota, and to a lesser extent prior to Dino Babers first game against FCS school Colgate.

But those season openers, with one successful longtime coach and two newcomers to the job, did not produce anywhere near the off-season enthusiasm and hoped-for large crowd (now sitting in actual seats) getting behind Brown as he makes his head coaching debut at age 41 after 13 years learning the craft.

With some prodding from those on hand at his inaugural game-week press conference Monday afternoon at the Lally Athletics Complex, Brown was transparent in short form and did not budge from two of his constant philosophies.

He capsulizes his job (and life) one day at a time, and is outwardly humble, deflecting credit and acknowledging all those surrounding him personally and professionally for their contributions to making him the person (and coach) he is.

“It’s not a lot of pressure when you focus just on today,” Brown explained Monday. “We just live for today. I can’t worry about Saturday. The game is going to come when the game comes. They (the players) have 15 hours of class this week that they’ve got to make sure they dominate. We’ve got practice during the day. There’s a lot that leads up to (the game). It’s a process, a process you have to follow to give you the best chance to come out on top.”

For Brown, the learning curve for that process came at the sport’s highest level with national championships at Georgia. It’s a model he’s following while adding his own personal touches including the program’s signature D.A.R.T. (Detail, Accountable, Relentless, Tough) mantra, and it’s a model that has prepared him for that start of his head coaching career.

“I’m still growing daily, but there’s a lot I have to get better at,” Brown said when asked about his coaching journey to this point and setting the tone for this week.

“I like to be around a room full of happy winners,” was Brown’s succinct way of stating exactly the environment he has established. “I’m having fun. I’m making sure the players around us are having fun, and that he coaches have fun. If everybody could come in here everyday and be happy when they’re here, then you’re going to maximize every person’s (contribution) to (success).”

Now Orange Nation wants to begin having fun in the refurbished Dome, and the patrons will also be channeling their own inner Al Davis and the Syracuse grad’s famous line about the bottom line in football - winning.

----

Chat about this story and all things Syracuse and Syracuse recruiting on our premium message board, Cuse Classified!

Follow us on Twitter @TheJuiceOnline, like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram @SUJuiceOnline and listen to our podcast.

Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.

Not a subscriber to The Juice Online? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNDciLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3N5cmFjdXNlLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9vcmFuZ2Utd2F0Y2gtdGhlLWZyYW4tYnJvd24tZXJhLWJlZ2lu cy1hdC1zeXJhY3VzZSIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3Nf ZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19m cGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMg PSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1 bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5 bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNp b24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lv bgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5q cyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAg fSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5 JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGc3lyYWN1c2Uucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3Ml MkZvcmFuZ2Utd2F0Y2gtdGhlLWZyYW4tYnJvd24tZXJhLWJlZ2lucy1hdC1z eXJhY3VzZSZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMTQ3JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIg Lz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==