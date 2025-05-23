Podcast: 2026 ATH Julius Padron discusses Syracuse offer

2026 ATH Julius Padron is a rapidly emerging prospect from Modesto (CA) Thomas Downey. The defensive back/running back holds offers from New Hampshire and Washington State, and recently added one from Syracuse. We caught up with Padron on this week's Juice on the Cuse Podcast, presented by Bleav and Rivals to go more in-depth into his latest offer.

“I thought it was really good. I talked to a couple of coaches there, and I felt welcome in how they brought me in and how they communicated with me through the whole process.”

One of the coaches he's been in touch with most is SU wide receivers coach Myles White.

“Coach White, he's a good guy. You know, he's hella funny. And he welcomed me in and we watched my film. He thought I was a lead player and thought I could do something for their defense. And I feel like I can bring something to the table.”

Afterward, we discuss Syracuse lacrosse's chances in championship weekend of the NCAA Tournament, and the beginning of official visit season for Syracuse football.