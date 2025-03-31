Podcast: 2027 QB Teddy Jarrard reacts to Syracuse visit and offer

2027 quarterback Teddy Jarrard is one of the top prospects in his class.

The Rivals250 signal caller's offer sheet includes Auburn, Boston College, Duke, Illinois, Miami, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and Wisconsin. One of the more recent schools to offer him includes Syracuse, and the SU staff got Jarrard up to Central New York earlier in March for a visit.

"Everything was great," Jarrard said on today's Juice on the Cuse Podcast, presented by Rivals and Bleav. “I love that their new facilities are brand new.”

Jarrard has been in touch with offensive coordinator Jeff Nixon and quarterbacks coach Nunzio Campanile. They all got to speak more in person on the trip.

“I think what Syracuse is doing with their offense or pass game fits me really well," Jarrard said. "I'd love to go to an offense like what Coach Nixon's doing. I love to compete and go somewhere that fits me for what my play style is and what I'm doing. I think Syracuse is one of those that definitely fits that."

Jarrard also discusses his timeline for a decision, what makes him so accurate (he threw at a 72 percent completion rate in 2024), and what he's looking for in a school.

Afterward, we also discuss Syracuse basketball's latest addition in William Kyle and a big week for recruiting with the football team.