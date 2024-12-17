Podcast: Brendan Carney gives an 'A' to Syracuse HC Fran Brown

Former All Big East Syracuse punter Brendan Carney joined us on this week's The Juice on the Cuse Podcast to look back on the 2024 season.
In July, Carney was on the program and predicted eight wins, which was on the higher end of predictions at that time. But first year head coach Fran Brown exceeded it after finishing the regular season 9-3, with a potential 10th win awaiting in the Holiday Bowl later this month.
"I give him an A. He exceeded all expectations. Nine wins in his first season, going for 10. He has really come in and done a really good job with the program as a first year guy. Typically, it takes years and years to get your culture embedded in the program with guys buying in. He's done a really good job."
Carney also discusses his thoughts on the improvement in special teams and what the Orange really impressed with on the offense and defensive sides of the ball.
We also discuss a big recruiting weekend for the football team and a disappointing loss to Georgetown for the basketball team.
