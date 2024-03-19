The Juice on the Cuse is sponsored by the Kutt App . Get the Kutt app for peer-to-peer social betting that's legal in 40+ stats. Kutt has customizable odds, tracking capabilities and an entire social network with group chats, user profiles and rewards. Use promo code ' BleavCuse ' for a 10% welcome bonus.

Over the weekend, Syracuse received a commitment from one of the top New York prospects in the 2025 class, Darien Williams.

He's following in the footsteps of his coach, Bruce Williams, who still holds many New York State receiving records dating back to 2004 when he had 92 catches for 1,414 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Bruce was our guest today on The Juice on the Cuse Podcast, presented by Rivals and Bleav, and he discussed what Syracuse is getting in Darien, the latest on 2025 offensive lineman Matthew Hawn, who also holds an Orange, offer, and other prospects o CBA to watch for as it looks to defend its 2023 New York State Championship this fall.

We also discussed Syracuse declining an invitation to the NIT, and the latest in the transfer portal, as both Justin Taylor and Quadir Copeland will enter, according to multiple reports.