2026 WR Phoenix Henriquez commits to Syracuse

2026 wide receiver Phoenix Henriquez committed to Syracuse on Wednesday, he announced on social media.

The Smyrna (DE) High athlete picked SU over offers from Connecticut, Delaware and Maryland.

In the 2024 season, he finished with 1,055 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns, and was named to the All-State team.

Syracuse was Henriquez's first offer back in January 2024, and it was extended by assistant running backs coach Devin Redd.