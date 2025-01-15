2026 WR Phoenix Henriquez commits to Syracuse

2026 wide receiver Phoenix Henriquez committed to Syracuse on Wednesday, he announced on social media.
The Smyrna (DE) High athlete picked SU over offers from Connecticut, Delaware and Maryland.
In the 2024 season, he finished with 1,055 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns, and was named to the All-State team.
Syracuse was Henriquez's first offer back in January 2024, and it was extended by assistant running backs coach Devin Redd.
----
Chat about this story and all things Syracuse and Syracuse recruiting on our premium message board, Cuse Classified!
Follow us on Twitter @TheJuiceOnline, like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram @SUJuiceOnline and listen to our podcast.
Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.
Not a subscriber to The Juice Online? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.