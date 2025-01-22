Podcast: ESPN's Adelson says Syracuse had 'an outstanding year'

Syracuse is coming off a 10-3 season and a No. 20 spot in the final rankings. We spoke about the Orange's surprising season with ESPN's Andrea Adelson on today's Juice on the Cuse Podcast, presented by Rivals and Bleav, to get her thoughts on the past season.

Adelson came away impressed with many things about the first year of the Fran Brown era, but one things in particular stood out.

"People use the word culture. You could tell that that he has buy in front he players. What is the No. 1 thing that shows that? Everyone played in the bowl game. How many opt outs did we see this year across the country? The fact that every single guy played in this game, that tells you that these guys believe not only in what Fran Brown is doing, but the culture of this program."

And Syracuse did it by having a lot of fun on and off the field.

"You saw the joy with which the team played this year. It makes you want to play for a guy like that and play for the guys around you. Kyle McCord, I thought he'd be good. But I don't know if anyone saw him leading the nation in passing. It's an outstanding year, no question."

Adelson also sounds off on the future of college football in the transfer portal, College Football Playoffs and NIL. She also discusses concerns around the ACC after winning just two bowl games.

Afterward, we discuss Syracuse basketball's win over Notre Dame, and how the rest of the season looks, and on football, we talk about a big upcoming recruiting weekend.