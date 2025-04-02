Oregon State transfer Nate Kingz commits to Syracuse

Syracuse received a commitment from Oregon State transfer Nate Kingz, he announced on social media.

Kingz has one year of eligibility remaining, and is coming off a season where he averaged 11.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.8 assists, while shooting 50 percent from the floor, 45 percent from downtown, and 82 percent from the free throw line.

The wing's 45 percent from 3 ranks as the fifth-best mark for a single season in Oregon State history.

Kingz missed the 2023-24 season due to injury, and before that was at the College of Southern Idaho and Westmont (NAIA).