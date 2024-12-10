Podcast: Flaherty grades Fran Brown a '10 of 10' in 1st season at Syracuse

In September, we welcomed on former Syracuse linebacker Jake Flaherty to the podcast after the Orange defeated then-No. 23 Georgia Tech. Flaherty believed that Syracuse was on track for an "8-10 win season," and his prophecy has come true.

Syracuse finished the regular season with a 42-38 upset of No. 6 Miami to improve to 9-3, and the Orange will go for its 10th win against Washington State in the Holiday Bowl on Dec. 27. It's been the culmination of an outstanding season for first year head coach Fran Brown, who Flaherty gives high marks.

“I give him 10 out of 10" Flaherty said. "I'm super happy for him. You could tell from the get-go, things were just different. The level of intensity, the passion, it's really great to see. I really hope he sticks around."

Flaherty appeared in 48 games for the Orange between 2005-08 and was elected team captain in his senior season, also sounds off on what he saw from the defense, his thoughts on the Holiday Bowl selection, and the future of the Orange on Juice on the Cuse Podcast, presented by Rivals and Bleav.

We also break down what led Syracuse to the Holiday Bowl, and give a full preview on their upcoming opponent, the Pac-12's Washington State Cougars.