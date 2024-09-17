Podcast: Flaherty sees '8-10' wins for Syracuse after 2-0 start

Former Syracuse linebacker Jake Flaherty was on hand for the Orange's 31-28 win over No. 23 Georgia Tech at the JMA Wireless Dome, and liked what he saw.

Flaherty appeared in 48 games for the Orange between 2005-08 and was elected team captain in his senior season, and sees SU as a program that can make some noise this season, he said on the latest Juice on the Cuse Podcast, presented by Rivals and Bleav.

“I could easily see them winning eight to ten games," Flaherty said. "I really think if they play like that and improve on special teams and not turn the ball over, I think this team could be very, very good. They have to stay healthy, but if they stay healthy and play like that, we’re going to a warm weather bowl game."

We also preview Syracuse's upcoming matchup with Stanford and discuss the impact of the latest round of realignment in the Pac-12 and its effects on the ACC.