Podcast: Former DL Tyler Marona says Syracuse 'by far' most fun to watch

Former Syracuse defensive lineman Tyler Marona had high praise for both the 2024 Orange football team and head coach Fran Brown following the conclusion of their 10-3 season.

Marona joined us on this week's Juice on the Cuse Podcast, presented by Rivals.com and Bleav, to discuss a variety of topics from the current state of NIL, Kyle McCord's departure to the NFL, and the future of the program. But Marona saved his biggest praise for the most recent edition of the team that defeated Washingon State in the Holiday Bowl, 52-35.

"I'm heartbroken that this team isn't going to be able to play together anymore. This was by far my favorite team to watch play as a fan. Obviously when I was on the team, those guys were my best friends, but this was the best team that we've had, and I think this team would've beat Eric Dungey's team back in 2018. It was a really fun year,."

We also discuss Syracuse basketball's second straight win over Boston College on Saturday, and the recent commitments of two 2026 prospects Jojo White and BJ Garrett.