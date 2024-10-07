Podcast: Syracuse defeats UNLV in an overtime thriller

Syracuse running back LeQuint Allen rushed for 71 yards and two touchdowns, and added nine catches for 58 yards and two more scores as the Orange edged No. 25 UNLV, 44-41, on Friday evening in overtime.

After Syracuse held the Rebels to a field goal to start overtime, the Orange ran eight plays, with Allen sending SU to the victory by plunging into the end zone after he appeared to be stopped by linebacker Jackson Woodard. But after initial contact near the goal line, Allen's feet kept moving, and over four seconds, he plowed his way to pay dirt.

We break it all down on today's podcast.

Syracuse needed every bit of Allen's performance, along with Kyle McCord's 355 yards and three touchdowns, and Oronde Gadsen II's 10 catches for 142 yards.

That allowed the Orange to overcome an untimely interception from McCord, a spotty special teams unit that gave up a punt block for a touchdown, and a defense that at times struggled to stop the Rebel's high-powered offense.