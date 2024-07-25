The Syracuse football contingent of head coach Fran Brown, and players LeQuint Allen, Justin Barron, Fadil Diggs, and Kyle McCord made their ACC media debut Thursday, the fourth and final day of the 2024 Kickoff preseason event in uptown Charlotte, N.C.

It was a very business-like Coach Fran who made his first appearance at the annual media extravaganza. The event was spread out over four days for the first time and held this year at the Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Brown joined BC's Bill O'Brien and Duke's Manny Diaz as the trio of new head coaches welcomed into the league this season, and the media on hand was inquisitive about the '24 Orange.

Brown, who rarely elicited a smile while on the press conference stage, kept his message simple.

"I just want to win. I want to make sure that Syracuse gets back to where they belong, where it was, where football kind of started at, in my opinion," Brown said when asked about the sense of immediacy in how he handles his job.

"It's like a non-stop race for us to make sure we actually continue to go and try to accomplish greatness," he continued. "To just have these young men have an opportunity to show the country who they are football-wise."



