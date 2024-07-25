Rapid Reaction: Syracuse football at the 2024 ACC Kickoff
The Syracuse football contingent of head coach Fran Brown, and players LeQuint Allen, Justin Barron, Fadil Diggs, and Kyle McCord made their ACC media debut Thursday, the fourth and final day of the 2024 Kickoff preseason event in uptown Charlotte, N.C.
RAPID REACTION
It was a very business-like Coach Fran who made his first appearance at the annual media extravaganza. The event was spread out over four days for the first time and held this year at the Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Brown joined BC's Bill O'Brien and Duke's Manny Diaz as the trio of new head coaches welcomed into the league this season, and the media on hand was inquisitive about the '24 Orange.
Brown, who rarely elicited a smile while on the press conference stage, kept his message simple.
"I just want to win. I want to make sure that Syracuse gets back to where they belong, where it was, where football kind of started at, in my opinion," Brown said when asked about the sense of immediacy in how he handles his job.
"It's like a non-stop race for us to make sure we actually continue to go and try to accomplish greatness," he continued. "To just have these young men have an opportunity to show the country who they are football-wise."
Among the players, and in a conference chock full of great quarterbacks, it's obvious that McCord will have the biggest spotlight all season. His demeanor echoed that of his head coach, it's all about winning right out of the gate.
"I'm not one to stand up here and make predictions or whatever," McCord explained, "but I'm confident in my game. I'm confident in the players around me."
"So more than anything, I'm excited to play," McCord continued. (I) still have a little bit of a sour taste in my mouth from the last time I was on the field against Michigan. I've been eager to get back out on the field and start competing. Now I think we have an opportunity to go out and have a fast start, win some games."
Chat about this story and all things Syracuse and Syracuse recruiting on our premium message board, Cuse Classified!
Follow us on Twitter @TheJuiceOnline, like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram @SUJuiceOnline and listen to our podcast.
Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.
Not a subscriber to The Juice Online? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.