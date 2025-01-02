Rapid Reaction: Syracuse RB LeQuint Allen declares for 2025 NFL Draft

Spurring another season of eligibility in 2025, Syracuse running back LeQuint Allen announced on social media Thursday his intention to enter the 2025 NFL Draft. Allen planned to discuss his future with head coach Fran Brown following SU's Holiday Bowl victory over Washington State, before making a decision.

RAPID REACTION

While Allen's decision may not have been the one that Fran Brown the Xs and Os football coach wanted to hear this week from his fellow New Jersey native, it is the decision that Fran Brown the founder of the DART philosophy and molder of young men off the field will now willingly approve.

Since making his mark at the end of the 2022 season and in the Pinstripe Bowl loss to Minnesota (94 yards rushing with 11 catches for another 60 yards), Allen rushed for over 1,000 yards the last two seasons, leading the ACC with 16 touchdowns scored on the ground, and hauling in 64 catches for another four touchdowns, one of just four RBs nationally to have over 500 receiving yards (521).

Allen solidified the balanced offense that Brown built with Kyle McCord's transfer, and became the glue of the offense with his positive nature and competitiveness that constantly wowed his teammates.

Even with what no doubt would have been a lucrative NIL package to return for his final year of eligibility, Allen has heard Brown tout his NFL future potential on numerous occasions this past season as one of the ACC's most versatile running backs and a genuine team leader.

Riding that momentum and a final 'Cuse appearance in December in which he ran for 120 yards and two scores, and caught a touchdown pass in the bowl victory, Allen knows the time is now to enter his name into the draft, and begin individual workouts to get ready for the NFL Scouting Combine event in Indianapolis Feb. 27-March 2.