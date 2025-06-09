2026 OL Brayden Charney commits to Syracuse: 'It's where I want to be'

Syracuse received a commitment from Brayden Charney, he announced on social media on Monday afternoon.

The West Palm Beach (FL) Cardinal Newman offensive lineman selected Syracuse among 12 offers he held. His list also included Old Dominion, South Florida, Western Kentucky, Eastern Michigan and James Madison, among others.

He was highly interested in SU before the trip, but his official visit over the weekend sealed his pledge.

"I committed to Syracuse because of the feeling I got the minute I stepped on campus," Charney said to The Juice Online. "Syracuse is a place that will develop me as a player, but also a man. Coach (Fran) Brown did a great job preaching that."

Not surprisingly, Brown was a huge part of the reason why Charney decided to commit.

"I had a great time getting to know coach (Fran) Brown as well as his family coaching staff and team," Charney said. "Syracuse impressed me to a different level. This school is a place where I want to be."

Aside from the relationships he developed, one other major thing stood out to him.

"The best part about the trip was getting to see the Dome," Charney said. "It was a surreal feeling being inside an amazing place like that."