Rivals250 DB Ayden Pouncey set for first Syracuse visit
More than two dozen programs have jumped in the recruiting race for Ayden Pouncey.
The Winter Park (Fla.) High School two-way talent added scholarship offers from national powers Michigan, Georgia, Oregon and many others during the spring and summer evaluation circuit.
The first week of May, a tender from Syracuse came in for the safety projection, and the Orange staff has been busy working on getting the Orlando-area star up to Central New York ever since.
That trip is now set for this weekend, the first for the four-star with the ACC program as Fran Brown and company host many in the 2026 class.
"Just going for the barbeque," Pouncey told Rivals. "I talk to them almost every day so I’m gonna show love to who shows love to me."
Pouncey has long said he is in no rush to make a verbal commitment, despite the attention he already holds to his name despite two years of high school football still to play.
It means the entire board is wide open.
"I want to see how I like it up there." he said of the upcoming SU trip.
ACC programs like Miami, his childhood favorite, as well as Florida State have hosted Pouncey in the past. Of course local power UCF has as well, but otherwise the No. 11 safety in the 2026 class hasn't been to as many college campuses as some other top recruits.
FSU may be the in-state program to watch, though other offers are likely for the big secondary projection.
Notre Dame and Clemson are among those in contact despite not having extended an offer Pouncey's way just yet.