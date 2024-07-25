More than two dozen programs have jumped in the recruiting race for Ayden Pouncey.

The Winter Park (Fla.) High School two-way talent added scholarship offers from national powers Michigan, Georgia, Oregon and many others during the spring and summer evaluation circuit.

The first week of May, a tender from Syracuse came in for the safety projection, and the Orange staff has been busy working on getting the Orlando-area star up to Central New York ever since.

That trip is now set for this weekend, the first for the four-star with the ACC program as Fran Brown and company host many in the 2026 class.

"Just going for the barbeque," Pouncey told Rivals. "I talk to them almost every day so I’m gonna show love to who shows love to me."