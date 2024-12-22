South Carolina WR Tyshawn Russell transfers to Syracuse

South Carolina transfer wide receiver Tyshawn Russell has signed with Syracuse.
The news was first reported by 247 Sports and confirmed by Rivals.
Russell was a Rivals three-star prospect from Harrisburg (PA) Bishop McDevitt in the 2023 cycle.
As a freshman with the Gamecocks, he appeared in 10 games, and finished the season with five catches for 81 yards. He didn't appear in any games in the 2024 season.
In his senior season at Bishop McDevitt, he logged 61 catches for 1,334 yards and 22 touchdowns.
----
