2026 WR Ron Florian-Moreta 'loves' Syracuse offer

2026 WR Ron Florian-Moreta's first offer came from Syracuse.

 • Charles Kang
Syracuse Orange v. Pittsburgh Panthers Prediction & Preview (10/24/24)

In Pitt's last game, Cal was able to find a vulnerability in the Pitt’s defense.

 • Andrew Barth
2025 G Luke Fennell commits to Syracuse

Syracuse has received a commitment from 2025 Australian guard Luke Fennell.

 • Saugat Sen
Podcast: Syracuse takes on No. 19 Pitt

Syracuse will try to hand Pitt its first loss of the season.

 • The Juice on the Cuse Podcast
2027 ATH Gavin White talks upcoming Syracuse visit: 'It's a great program'

2027 ATH Gavin White will get a closer look at Syracuse.

 • Charles Kang

Published Oct 29, 2024
Syracuse Football Intel: October 29, 2024
circle avatar
Charles Kang  •  The Juice Online
Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@RivalsCuseCK
