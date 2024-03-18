Syracuse guard Quadir Copeland has entered the transfer portal, he announced on social media. On3's Joe Tipton was the first to report the news.

Copeland was Syracuse's sixth-man in the 2023-24 season, averaging 9.6 points per game, 4.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists, and was runner up in the ACC Sixth Man of the Year voting. He also earned Player of the Week Honors on the week of Jan. 2, the only SU player to have that honor this year.

Copeland's career may be remembered best for his buzzer beating 3-pointer against Miami on Jan. 20 at the JMA Wireless Dome in a 72-69 win.

He became the third player from Syracuse to enter the portal on Monday, joining Justin Taylor and Benny Williams.

The IMG Academy star was a four-star recruit in the 2022 cycle, and was ranked the No. 102 overall player in his class according to Rivals.