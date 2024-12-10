Syracuse lands emerging 2026 OL Javeion Cooper

Syracuse splashed on the field and it resonated in recruiting with a top-40 recruiting class of 2025. The 2026 haul, however, may project even better for Fran Brown and company.

That junior group grew on Tuesday afternoon as Javeion Cooper announced his public pledge to the Orange. He actually made the private call soon after the regular season came to a close.

"I'm committing to Syracuse," Cooper told Rivals. "I choose Syracuse because of the intensity there. I just like how coach Fran coaches and I love everything they got going on up there."

The junior offensive lineman out of Melbourne (Fla.) Central Catholic, has some ties to the Empire State with his mother's roots in Rochester. It has resulted in three visits to see SU in person, most recently for the upset of Miami.

"That team culture showed," Cooper said. "After the Miami game, I actually committed in the locker room. Like right after the game.

"That thing was crazy. It was a blast!"