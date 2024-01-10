Syracuse (10-4, 1-2 ACC) will try to remain perfect at home when it hosts Boston College on Wednesday evening. Opponent: Boston College (10-4, 1-2 ACC) Date & Time: Wednesday, Jan. 10, 9:00 p.m. Location: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, N.Y. TV: ACC Network

Boston College (10-4, 1-2 ACC) comes to the JMA Dome on a hot streak, winning five of their last six games on the strength of their hot offense. The Eagles have posted an adjusted offensive efficiency mark over 110 in those six games, include a season-high 137.5 when they outpaced Georgia Tech for a road win on Saturday, 95-87. A large part of BC’s offensive success in those half dozen games came from hot long-range shooting, as they drained 41.4 percent of their 3’s in those contests and made at least nine such shots in five of those games. Perimeter shooting has been a key for Boston College against power conference opponents and #17 Colorado State this season. In three losses to high-caliber teams, the Eagles shot 37.5 percent or worse from 3-point range, but they have connected on 48.2 percent of their shots from deep in three wins over high-major foes. The long ball has influenced those games on the other side, as well, as those opponents have given BC problems when they have scored from long range. A weak Vanderbilt squad and St. John’s were a combined 10-for-39 (25.6 percent) against Boston College, who won both games. The four other quality teams ripped the twine repeatedly, knocking down 37-of-83 (44.6 percent) of their shots from deep, and three were rewarded for their marksmanship with victories. The Eagles have four players averaging in double figures, led by big man Quentin Post and sharpshooter Claudell Harris Jr. The seven-foot Post averages 18.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game while also making 46.7 percent of his 3’s and Harris averages 15.5 points and has made 34 triples at a 45.3 percent clip this season.



With Post’s ability to play both inside and out (he attempts over three 3-pointers per game), look for Adrian Autry’s Syracuse (10-4, 1-2) squad to counter with Maliq Brown getting long minutes off the bench. The Orange will also need J.J. Starling to stick close to Harris, who has attempted nearly six 3-pointers per outing and is shooting 55.8 percent from long range in his last seven games. It is also possible Quadir Copeland will be assigned to Harris when he is in the game to use his size and length to harass BC’s top shooting threat. On offense, SU will need one, if not both, of Chris Bell and Justin Taylor to shake off their shooting slumps and take advantage of BC’s questionable three-point defense. Bell is 2-for-12 behind the arc in the last five games while Taylor has only cracked double digits once in that time thanks to a hot stretch and three triples against Niagara. A bounceback from Bell seems more pressing and helpful, as his quick release and shooter’s mindset make him more likely to have a breakout game, whereas Taylor’s defensive effort and rebounding work make him more likely to stay on the floor without providing an offensive explosion. The Eagles’ balanced offense that values the ball (they are just outside the top ten in turnover rate nationally) will provide a serious challenge to a Syracuse team that thrives on turnovers, particularly steals. The Orange defense, however, has played well of late outside of their second half against Duke, so they should be able to slow down BC enough to pull it out. Give a close one to SU, 76-73.