Syracuse Orange v. California Golden Bears Prediction & Preview (11/16/24)

(Photo by Darren Yamashita/IMAGN)

Syracuse (6-3, 3-3 ACC) goes on the road again, this time across the country, to play the California Golden Bears (5-4, 1-4 ACC). Opponent: California Golden Bears Date & Time: Saturday, Nov. 16, 3:00 p.m. Location: California Memorial Stadium, Berkeley, CA TV: The CW

PREDICTION (The Juice's Season Record: 5-4)

The Cal Golden Bears are nearing the end of their first year in the ACC and look to become bowl-eligible this weekend. Cal was member of the Pac-12 Conference, and the last time Cal played Syracuse was in 1968 when Cal beat the Orange 34-0. Their series record is 1-1, with neither team winning on the road. The current Cal Golden Bears have shown flashes of brilliance all year and are coming off two straight victories after a few tough ACC losses to Pitt, Florida State, Miami, and NC State. Syracuse will need a strong start from both sides of the ball to diminish the Bears' confidence, and Kyle McCord will need to show veteran leadership. Cal is capable of constant changes on the defensive front to slow teams down, and many analysts believe Cal’s defensive play was the blueprint Syracuse, UVA, and SMU used to slow down Pitt’s offense these past few weeks. Cal is plus-16 in turnover margin this season, and senior defensive back Nohl Williams has seven interceptions this season. McCord will need to be careful throwing the ball to Williams’ side of the field and conscious of the defensive adjustments Cal makes from their base 3-4 defense as the Bears can rotate the five defensive backs they have on the field.



Despite the losses, Cal does have some impressive victories this season over Auburn and Oregon State. Additionally, all four defeats have been by less than five points. Cal's offense averages 28.9 points per game and 397.6 yards per game, with most yards coming through the air. The team features a talented sophomore quarterback in Fernando Mendoza who should end the regular season with over 3,000 yards passing. Cal also has a Swiss army knife in their tight end Jack Endries who has caused havoc all over the field. Endries, who can line up all around the field, currently leads the Golden Bears in receptions. Cal’s running back situation is not great, as carries can be split by three different running backs. Jaydn Ott came into the season coming off a break-out year but has been hurt and not impressed so far. However, the potential is there and if the Syracuse run defense continues to fail the pass defense, maybe this is the game Ott breaks out. Overall, the Syracuse run defense has struggled the past few games, and Cal is a versatile team that can slow McCord down. McCord’s intelligence and talent carry the offensive line at times, but the Cal secondary is too talented to allow McCord the quick release out of the pocket that other ACC teams do. I predict McCord plays well and keeps Syracuse in this game, but the Cal offense keeps the Syracuse defense on the field too long, and sends SU back to CNY with a 38-31 loss.