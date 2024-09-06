Syracuse (1-0) will try for its first ACC win of the season when it hosts Georgia Tech (2-0, 1-0 ACC).

While Syracuse won their opening game against Ohio by a comfortable 38-22 margin, there was a giant hole in their performance.

Actually, there were several giant holes that Anthony Tyus III was able to run through as he rolled up 203 yards on 16 carries, including nine rushes for at least eight yards.

Georgia Tech comes to the JMA Wireless Dome with a 2-0 mark and a ground game where their running backs have collectively averaged 5.7 yards per attempt.

Jamal Haynes has 159 yards and three scores on the ground, powered by a carry of at least 35 yards in each game.

The Yellow Jackets’ offensive line has played a big part of their early success. Not only have they paved the way for that impressive ground game, they have also allowed zero sacks in their two games.

The GT pass attack has leaned on short passes and receivers slicing through opposing defenses. Of the 420 receiving yards the Jackets have generated to this point, 336 of them have come after contact.