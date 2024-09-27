Syracuse (2-1, 1-1 ACC) hosts Holy Cross, looking to rebound after its first loss of the season.

After a crushing last-second defeat to Stanford last Friday, the Orange are looking to bounce back against Holy Cross. For the first time in the Fran Brown era, the JMA Wireless Dome will be sold out.

Holy Cross comes into the matchup against SU with a 1-3 record. Their singular win came against a 1-4 Bryant Bulldogs team. However, records are sometimes deceiving.

In the Crusaders' three losses, they have only lost by 6 points or less. Though all these games have been against FCS teams, there is a possibility that if all went right, the Orange could have been facing a 4-0 team.

After facing multiple dual-threat quarterbacks, Syracuse will get a break from that in this matchup. Starting Crusader QB Joe Pesansky has only used his legs 19 times this season, rushing for 77 yards.

The Syracuse defense can breathe a sigh of relief because their run defense is in the bottom 30 in Division 1-A. Though Pesansky is not a weapon on the ground, he is through the air. The quarterback has the 18th most passing yards in the FCS this season, just shy of 1,000 yards.