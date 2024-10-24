Syracuse Orange v. Pittsburgh Panthers Prediction & Preview (10/24/24)

Syracuse (5-1, 2-1 ACC) ends its three game October road trip with a meeting against conference rival Pittsburgh (6-0, 2-0) Thursday night, the Orange playing their second straight outdoor night game of the season.

Winning on the road, especially in ACC play, is something that Syracuse needs to do to upgrade their potential bowl game from a mediocre game to a higher-tier game. So far, Syracuse has had no problem on the road, with two wins at UNLV and NC State.

In Pitt's last game, Cal was able to find a vulnerability in the Pitt’s defense.

As the linebackers blitzed, Cal was able to make the correct reads and get the ball to their tight end in the middle of the field. Jack Endries, the sophomore Cal TE, was able to end the game with eight receptions, 119 yards and a touchdown.

Kyle McCord has the talent to read defenses and make the correct checkdowns when necessary and has arguably the best TE in ACC with Oronde Gadsen II.

SU will be looking for a similar performance from Gadsen against the Panthers to counter its prolific offense guided by Eli Holstein and Desmond Reid.