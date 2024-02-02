Syracuse Orange v. Wake Forest Demon Deacons Prediction & Preview (2/3/24)
Syracuse (14-7, 5-5 ACC) seeks just its second road win in ACC play, while Wake Forest returns home looking to snap a two game losing steak.
Opponent: Wake Forest (13-7, 5-4 ACC)
Date & Time: Saturday, Feb. 3, 7:45 p.m.
Location: LJVM Coliseum, Winston-Salem, NC
TV: The CW
PREDICTION
As the calendar turns to February, and after splitting its first half of the ACC schedule down the middle at 5-5, Syracuse is simply focused on winning games, period, no matter the Quad number implications, to build any sort of postseason (NIT) resume. The won/loss evidence clearly shows the remaining 10 league games will be no easier than the first 10, starting with another road test against a stirring Wake Forest team returning home after two road defeats.
Similar to Adrian Autry's sullen reaction Tuesday night after watching his team's comeback attempt squashed at Boston College to snap an 11 game winning streak against BC, Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes was not in a good mood a night later after watching his team blow a 10 point halftime lead losing 77-72 at Pitt. Both coaches lamented defensive and mental lapses, turnovers, and rebounding deficiencies in their team's defeats, and both admitted those are the most critical elements to having any chance of winning on the road amidst the parity of conference play.
The Demon Deacons can score, averaging over 80 points per game but it was their defense, or lack thereof, in the second half at Pitt that did them in surrendering 50 points to the Panthers. Wake employs a three guard lineup with two of those players, Hunter Sallis (18.0 ppg) and Cameron Hildreth (14.5 ppg), leading the ACC in minutes played (just ahead of J.J. Starling), and along with backcourt mate Keith Miller (16.5 ppg) all average in double figures as the team's top three scorers,
Meanwhile, Starling and Judah Mintz will be looking to score inside and out, and set up teammates underneath where Malig Brown and company will matchup defensively against Wake big men (7-footers) Andrew Carr (14.1 ppg) and Efton Reid (team leading 8.8 rpg).
The game begins a stretch over the next two months to showcase how Autry and his staff orchestrate their initial team to play its best basketball come March, then navigate a week off before the ACC Tournament, an event in which SU has never won two straight games in any of its 10 appearances.
Beating the Demon Deacons (11-0 at "The Joel" ) would be SU's best win of the season analytically and provide a jump start to a three game home stand beginning next week. Despite a gutsy effort for 30 minutes by the Orange, Wake Forest, second in the ACC in free throw shooting (80%), will hit its foul shots down the stretch to hold off Syracuse 81-72.
