Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: 11/18/24

Syracuse has started lining up visitors with two home games left on the schedule in November.
We spoke with four recruits about their upcoming visits to Central New York.
"Can't wait to be down there and experience it in person."
"I can’t wait to be back down there for another visit."
"I’m looking to build a bond with the coaches and tour the facility."
READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH KING-MICAH MERCER
"I'm honestly just grateful for this opportunity and can't wait to get on campus."
----
Chat about this story and all things Syracuse and Syracuse recruiting on our premium message board, Cuse Classified!
Follow us on Twitter @TheJuiceOnline, like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram @SUJuiceOnline and listen to our podcast.
Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.
Not a subscriber to The Juice Online? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.