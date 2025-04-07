Published Apr 7, 2025
Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: April 7, 2025
Charles Kang  •  The Juice Online
Syracuse football's spring practice continues to hum along with the spring game coming up on Saturday.

Here's what four recruits thought of their recent visits.

"You could feel the energy in the facility and the guys on both sides of the ball were competing at a high level."

READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH WILLIAM WOOD

"The scrimmage was extremely impressive and competitive."

READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH ZIKHERE LEAKS

"I loved everything about Syracuse and their brand new two week old facilities."

READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH ZACH POOLE

"I’m a huge fan of how Coach Fran goes about the business of coaching the guys."

READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH SHEMAJ HENRY

