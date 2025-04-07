Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: April 7, 2025

Syracuse football's spring practice continues to hum along with the spring game coming up on Saturday.
Here's what four recruits thought of their recent visits.
"You could feel the energy in the facility and the guys on both sides of the ball were competing at a high level."
"The scrimmage was extremely impressive and competitive."
"I loved everything about Syracuse and their brand new two week old facilities."
"I’m a huge fan of how Coach Fran goes about the business of coaching the guys."
