Syracuse has been active in August, offering some of the top prospects in the northeast and mid-Atlantic. We spoke with four of them to get their take on their new SU offers.

"Looking forward to experiencing the game day visits and watch this new rebuilt team ball out."

"The offer from Syracuse was a huge one to me and it meant very much."

"When coach Douglas gave me the phone call I was pretty hyped. I’ve been working hard and it’s glad to see it all finally pay off."

"It was actually one of my favorite schools when I was younger. I was very excited and blessed when I received the offer."

