Published Feb 10, 2025
Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: Feb. 10, 2025
circle avatar
Saugat Sen  •  The Juice Online
Staff Writer

Syracuse continued to offer top recruits before the dead period started. We caught with four of them in this week's recruiting roundup.

Advertisement

"I feel extremely happy and excited about the offer."

READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH DENARI HILL

"I really love that I have the Syracuse offer."

READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH ZAKARI JOHNSON

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

"I think it’s a great offer. I plan on visiting the school someday."

READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH QUINSTON HOWARD

"Syracuse did their thing. Very impressive."

READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH TRACE JOHNSON

----

Chat about this story and all things Syracuse and Syracuse recruiting on our premium message board, Cuse Classified!

Follow us on Twitter @TheJuiceOnline, like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram @SUJuiceOnline and listen to our podcast.

Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.

Not a subscriber to The Juice Online? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.