Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: March 31, 2025

Syracuse football just wrapped up its second week of practice, and hosted a large swath of recruits. We caught up with four of them for their thoughts on their visits in this week's Syracuse recruiting roundup.

"Coach Fran and staff, including players were all on one page compete in from the start to the finish regardless of which way you look, they were competing all over from outside on a practice field to inside the field house." READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH DEMARI CLEMONS

The best part was watching practice and seeing the growth and development from last year to this year with certain players." READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH JOHNNIE JONES JR.

"The practice went well. I liked the fast tempo and the defense being fired up and on point." READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH JUSTIN EDWARDS

The environment made three hours feel like 30 minutes, and these drills were really intense and competitive." READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH MICHAEL HOLCOMB JR.