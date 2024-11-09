Syracuse trampled by Boston College in 37-31 loss

Gouged, ran over, flattened, trampled, ground up. The specific terminology does not matter, but the Boston College run game certainly did. The Eagles (5-4, 2-3 ACC) piled up 313 rushing yards in snapping a three-game losing streak by defeating Syracuse at home, 37-31.

The Orange (6-3, 3-3) simply could not stop BC with any regularity, giving up 6.6 yards per rushing attempt. Kyle Robichaux had 198 yards at 7.1 yards per carry and Jordan McDonald 133 while averaging 8.9 yards per carry for Boston College.

The Eagles’ ground attack was successful early and led to them getting on the board first, converting a LeQuint Allen fumble into a short field and a 34-yard touchdown run three plays later. The extra point was good, giving Boston College a 7-0 lead with 2:43 left on the clock.

The Eagles doubled up that lead six minutes into the second quarter, capping a modest drive with a nine-yard touchdown pass to make it a 14-0 game. The Syracuse offense was stuck in the mud to that point, owning 70 total yards of offense, including a net -2 rushing yards, on their first five possessions.

That’s when the Orange got into gear, marching 88 yards for a scoring drive. Kyle McCord connected on 3-of-4 passes for 61 yards, including a 17-yard touchdown pass to Oronde Gadsden II. Jackson Kennedy tacked on the extra point to draw SU within 14-7 shortly after the midpoint of the second.

The Syracuse defense got a quick stop and their offensive mates kept rolling. McCord directed another six-play touchdown drive, this time cashing in when Allen coasted into the end zone around the right side from three yards out. Kennedy’s extra point knotted the game at 14 a side with 2:10 left, which held to the end of the first half.