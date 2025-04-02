Three-star CB and Syracuse commit Jaxson Gates enjoys Michigan State visit

Class of 2026 three-star cornerback Jaxson Gates is currently committed to Syracuse, but that isn't stopping Michigan State from pursuing.

Gates made the trip from California to East Lansing, Michigan on Tuesday to get an in-person look at how the program operates under head coach Jonathan Smith.

The Damien High School (La Verne, California) standout will return to Michigan State for an official visit in late May/early June.

During the unofficial visit, Gates was able to watch MSU compete in a spring practice, check out Spartan Stadium, spend quality time with Smith and secondary coach Blue Adams, learn the history of the school and program, and more.

"I got to see how Michigan State is run and got to see the guys practice," Gates told Spartans Illustrated about the visit. "My favorite part was going to see the stadium — I felt a lot of history just being there."