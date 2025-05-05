George transfer DB Chris Peal to Syracuse

Redshirt freshman Chris Peal has transferred to Syracuse, according to multiple reports and confirmed by The Juice Online.

Peal was on campus over the weekend and selected the Orange over heavy interest from North Carolina State.

The Charlotte (NC) Providence Day defensive back was a 2023 Rivals four-star recruit out of high school whose offer sheet included Boston College, FSU, Maryland, MIchigan, NC State, Oklahoma, Rutgers, Tennessee and Virginia.

Peal redshirted his freshman season in 2023 and appeared in four games in the 2024 season. He has three years of eligibly remaining.

The news was first reported by On3.