For the third straight season overall, Syracuse football has opened 2-0 to begin Fran Brown's first year, a not-so-pretty at times, but effective use of the clock to hold off the 23rd ranked Yellow Jackets 31-28. Here are three takeaways from Brown's second game as a victorious head coach:

We know Kyle McCord can pass the football, but he can run it, too.

McCord joined Eric Dungey as the only Syracuse quarterbacks to pass for over 350 yards in consecutive games, finishing with 381 yards on 32-for-46 passing and four touchdowns, two apiece to Trebor Pena and Orande Gadsden, who each hauled in six catches on the day. For the second straight week, McCord hooked up with eight different 'Cuse receivers.

In the third quarter on a third and eight play and with his receivers covered, McCord took off to his left, turned the corner and sprinted 15 yards for a first down, emotionally spiking the ball after going out of bounds and keeping the drive going.

The Syracuse defense was on a mission to be physical.

Brown told the media afterwards that he knew it was going to be a [physical game against an ACC opponent and coaching staff that he was familiar with, after his two year stint at Georgia.

"Number zero (DB Duce Chestnut) said to me he's going to be busy hitting between 12 and four (game length), and you saw it. You know what the "T" in D.A.R.T. stands for, "tough."

Chestnut finished with four tackles, while the extraordinary Fadil Diggs was in on a co-team high seven tackles including four for loss of yardage.