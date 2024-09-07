PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1IQ0Y3RjVaNUhFJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUhDRjdGNVo1SEUnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Three takeaways from Syracuse's 31-28 win over Georgia Tech

Fran Brown has Syracuse at 2-0 after knocking off Georgia Tech
Brad Bierman • The Juice Online
Publisher
@BradBierman
Since 2010, Brad served as the editor in chief and now as publisher of The Juice as it partners with Rivals.com. Brad was the sports director of WSYR Radio in Syracuse earlier in his career.

For the third straight season overall, Syracuse football has opened 2-0 to begin Fran Brown's first year, a not-so-pretty at times, but effective use of the clock to hold off the 23rd ranked Yellow Jackets 31-28. Here are three takeaways from Brown's second game as a victorious head coach:

We know Kyle McCord can pass the football, but he can run it, too.

McCord joined Eric Dungey as the only Syracuse quarterbacks to pass for over 350 yards in consecutive games, finishing with 381 yards on 32-for-46 passing and four touchdowns, two apiece to Trebor Pena and Orande Gadsden, who each hauled in six catches on the day. For the second straight week, McCord hooked up with eight different 'Cuse receivers.

In the third quarter on a third and eight play and with his receivers covered, McCord took off to his left, turned the corner and sprinted 15 yards for a first down, emotionally spiking the ball after going out of bounds and keeping the drive going.

The Syracuse defense was on a mission to be physical.

Brown told the media afterwards that he knew it was going to be a [physical game against an ACC opponent and coaching staff that he was familiar with, after his two year stint at Georgia.

"Number zero (DB Duce Chestnut) said to me he's going to be busy hitting between 12 and four (game length), and you saw it. You know what the "T" in D.A.R.T. stands for, "tough."

Chestnut finished with four tackles, while the extraordinary Fadil Diggs was in on a co-team high seven tackles including four for loss of yardage.

There's plenty of work to do during an open week, especially on special teams.

A win is a win, and being 2-0 is the end goal after two weeks with two more still to play this month. But special teams will need some tinkering, as the coaching staff did with the defense before facing the Jackets.

SU had a field goal and punt blocked, Brady Denaburg knocked the second half kickoff out of bounds, and Georgia Tech converted an onsides kick late that could have been trouble.

"We have lots to work on, Brown said afterwards, but we got it done."

----

