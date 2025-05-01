Washington WR Johntay Cook to Syracuse

Washington wide receiver Johntay Cook has transferred to Syracuse, Rivals has lerned.

Cook spent his first two years at Texas, appearing in six games in 2024 before leaving the Longhorns. He finished the season with eight receptions for 137 yards and two touchdowns.

In his freshman season, he notched 136 receiving yards.

Cook transferred to Washington over the winter portal season, but he parted ways with the Huskies shortly after. He reentered the portal in April and now has landed with the Orange.

In the 2023 cycle, Cook was a five-star prospect out of Desoto (TX) High, and held over three dozen offers, including Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, Florida, FSU, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Ole' Miss, Oklahoma and Texas.