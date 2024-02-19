2024 defensive lineman Xavier Miles committed to Syracuse, he announced on social media.

Rated a three-star recruit by Rivals, he selected the Orange over offers from West Virginia, Michigan State, Maryland, Boston College, and Rutgers, among others.

The St. Peter's Prep star is one of the top prospects in New Jersey, which has become a priority for the Orange under new head coach Fran Brown.

Miles is the 23rd commitment in the 2024 class for Syracuse, and the 11th prospect to commit from the Garden State.

Miles previously visited Syracuse for its spring practice in April under then-head coach Dino Babers.

"Syracuse is a great program that keeps getting better and better, year-by-year," Miles said in a previous interview with The Juice Online. "It has a great education going along with it."