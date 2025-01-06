Published Jan 6, 2025
Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: Jan. 6, 2025
Saugat Sen  •  The Juice Online
Staff Writer

In our first recruiting round up of 2025, we check in on four recruits who are hearing Syracuse.

"I love the program overall. I see they have a great fan base and are on the rise."

READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH JORDAN HICKS

"Coach Fran and Fogg are good coaches, but also great men. They showed good love."

READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH KHARY ADAMS

"I’ve made it up to campus a few times and loved my time there. Definitely one of my favorite places I’ve visited so far."

READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH JACOB BURNS

"I like the Syracuse program. They are trending in the right direction."

READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH ACE LEUTELE

----

