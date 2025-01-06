Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: Jan. 6, 2025

In our first recruiting round up of 2025, we check in on four recruits who are hearing Syracuse.

"I love the program overall. I see they have a great fan base and are on the rise."

"Coach Fran and Fogg are good coaches, but also great men. They showed good love."

"I’ve made it up to campus a few times and loved my time there. Definitely one of my favorite places I’ve visited so far."

"I like the Syracuse program. They are trending in the right direction."

----

Chat about this story and all things Syracuse and Syracuse recruiting on our premium message board, Cuse Classified!

Follow us on Twitter @TheJuiceOnline, like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram @SUJuiceOnline and listen to our podcast.

Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.

Not a subscriber to The Juice Online? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.