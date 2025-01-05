5 takeaways from Syracuse's 90-74 loss to Florida State

Jan 4, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Syracuse Orange guard JaQuan Carlos (5) shoots the ball past Florida State Seminoles forward Taylor Bol Bowen (10) during the first half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images (Photo by Melina Myers-Imagn Images)

Syracuse fell to 0-3 in ACC play with a loss to Florida State. Here are the key takeaways from the game.

Starling struggles in injury return

J.J. Starling returned to action while wearing a brace around his left wrist and base of his thumb. The junior guard got involved right away, making his first two shots and 3-of-5 overall, but then missed his next five attempts as he went on a 1-for-10 cold streak before getting his last shot to drop.

Bell leads the way in new role

After being replaced in the starting lineup by Lucas Taylor, Chris Bell did not enter the game until 11:19 remained in the first half as the tenth player to enter for the Orange. Bell responded to his bench role by making four 3-pointers in the game, the last three coming from his sweet spot of between the corner and the break. His 18 points paced SU in the loss.

Perimeter shooting on target

Bell’s performance was a major part of SU’s season high of ten triples. Their previous best performance behind the arc was an 8-for-16 effort against Maryland and their 40.0 shooting percentage from 3 tied their second-best mark of the campaign.

FSU takes away offensive rebounding

The Orange had a focus on pounding the offensive boards at the onset of the game, securing eight offensive rebounds in under ten minutes of play. They only had one the rest of the first half and one in the entire second session.

Foul play

Eddie Lampkin and Petar Majstorovic both picked up their fourth fouls by the 11:22 mark of the second half. Syracuse trailed at that time, 59-53, and were outscored over the remainder of the game, 31-21. To this point of the season, the average SU player commits a foul every 12:33 on the floor. Majstorovic is the most frequent offender, drawing a whistle every 4:06 of playing time. Kyle Cuffe commits a foul every 7:35 of play, and Lucas Taylor every 8:09 on the floor. The energy these three bench players provide tends to come at a cost.