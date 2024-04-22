Advertisement
2025 WR Ziyyon Bredell commits to Syracuse

Saugat Sen • The Juice Online
Staff Writer
Saugat Sen is a graduate of Syracuse University. He is heavily involved with the sites social media presence as well as coverage of football, basketball and lacrosse teams.

Syracuse received a commitment from Philadelphia (PA) Lincoln wide receiver Ziyyon Bredell on Monday morning.

He selected the Orange over finalists Pittsburgh and Maryland.

"What I love about Syracuse is they're rebuilding with a new coaching staff. Coach Fran (Brown) is a great dude on and off the field. He follows the man most high and I'm a Christian myself so we relate a lot off the field," Bredell said in a previous interview with Rivals.

Bredell is a Rivals three-star prospect and the 16th commitment in Syracuse's 2025 class, which is now ranked eighth in the country.

----

