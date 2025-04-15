Syracuse WR Trebor Peña enters transfer portal

Syracuse wide receiver Trebor Peña will enter the transfer portal, Rivals has confirmed.
Peña finished his 2024 season with 84 receptions, 941 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. He was just named a captain during spring practice.
Peña has one year of eligibility remaining.
