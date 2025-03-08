2026 ATH Caden Chase 'impressed' with Syracuse, will visit April 12

2028 offensive lineman RJ Cruz III is one of the top prospects in his class and has a Syracuse offer.
Once again, the Orange couldn't hang on late, with an unexpected source of trouble to go with some surprising offense.
The first ACC meeting between the Orange and the Mustangs was nothing novel for SU, as they faded in the final minutes.
Despite struggles, former Syracuse guard Andrew Kouwe is optimistic heading into next year.
2027 defensie lineman Jamar Thompson discusses his Syracuse offer.
