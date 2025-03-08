3 takeaways from Syracuse's 84-70 win over Virginia

Mar 8, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange center Eddie Lampkin Jr. (44) drives against Virginia Cavaliers forward Blake Buchanan (0) during the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images (Photo by Rich Barnes-Imagn Images)

Syracuse ended its regular season with an 84-70 win against Virginia in the JMA Wireless Dome. Here are some takeaways from the game.

Not Quiet on the Orange Front Court

Syracuse displayed a very impressive effort in the front court tonight, led by grad student Eddie Lampkin. Lampkin had 25 points and 10 rebounds, but wasn’t the only performer down low for the Orange. Jyáre Davis was all over the place, tossing in 15 points of his own but making himself known in loose ball and hustle situations. It wasn’t just the starters, either. Petar Majstorovic contributed key minutes off the bench, crashing the boards and playing strong defense, and Naheem McLeod was a presence down low in his limited minutes. All in all, the forwards controlled this game for Syracuse from the opening tip to the final buzzer.

You Shall Pass

Ball movement for Syracuse tonight was both consistent and well executed. Jaquan Carlos had 7 assists to lead the team, with Jyáre Davis and J.J. Starling both adding 4 and 5 respectively to bring the team’s total to 20 compared to Virginia’s 8. It wasn’t just the assists that made a difference, either. In general Syracuse ran a very balanced offense with a lot of ball movement, something many fans have been wanting to see more of all year. One of the big beneficiaries was Lucas Taylor, who had 15 points on 3-5 from deep and two assists of his own. After a slow start to the season, Carlos has come on recently for the Orange. “He’s been good for us about the last 7 or 8 games," Autry said. "Je’s doing what we wanted when he came in. He can get people shots and he can make shots.”

Eddie Money

I briefly mentioned him earlier, but Lampkin deserves his own section. He not only led the way with 25 points and 10 rebounds, but also showed the ability to run the Syracuse offense through him when necessary. Sure, he may have only had 2 assists, but when the ball is in his hands special things happened for the Orange. Eddie was solid on the defensive end too, mainly acting as a pest for the Virginia big men. Lampkin had a steal and a block, and his hands were very active when matched up with the opposing centers. Transition defense remained a slight issue, but the former Colorado Buffalo provided a good heartbeat for the Orange tonight. “He’s got incredibly soft hands and great touch around the basket," Virginia coach Ron Sanchez said. "He’s got a lot of experience, he’s competitive, and he showed that today.” Syracuse basketball has concluded their regular season.They now prepare for the ACC Tournament as the No. 14 seed, where they will be taking on 11th-seeded Florida State Tuesday at 7:00 p.m.