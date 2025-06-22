2026 DB Chase Geter commits to Syracuse: 'They're on the rise'

2026 defensive back Chase Geter committed to Syracuse, he announced on social media.

The Rivals three-star athlete selected the Orange over finalists Virginia, Duke and Wisconsin. The announcement came off a recent visit to Central New York.

“I think Syracuse is a special place that is on the rise,” Geter said to The Juice Online.

The visit was one of the factors in his commitment.

Geter said there were several highlights, including getting to catch up with head coach Fran Brown and defensive coordinator Elijah Robinson.

“They basically (as a) whole were saying how much of a priority I am,” Geter said in a previous interview. “And how I fit within their program.”

Geter also enjoyed ‘just learning about the staff and the academics.’