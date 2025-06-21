2026 TE Carter Bashir commits to Syracuse: 'It's a great culture'

2026 ATH Carter Bashir committed to Syracuse, he announced on social media.

The Rivals three-star tight end/defensive lineman picked Syracuse over offers from Temple, Duke, Boston College, Virginia Tech, South Carolina and Miami, among others.

"I just loved the culture that’s being built there," Bashir said to The Juice Online of his commitment. "I know they will make me a better football player but they will also make me a better man."

The Philadelphia (PA) Neumann-Goretti two-way player finished the 2024 season with 351 receiving yards and a touchdown on offense, and 44 tackles and five sacks on defense.

He comes to Syracuse as a tight end.

The Orange received the commitment after Bashir officially visited Central New York last weekend.

Bashir got to see campus, tour the facilities and meet with the coaches. He spoke with coaches Dennis Thomas and Michael Johnson the most.

“But I tried to talk to every coach on the staff,” Bashir said in a previous interview. "The best parts of my trip were getting to learn the culture. It's a great culture. Getting the tour on campus and I loved the facilities.”

Bashir is looking forward to getting to Syracuse next year and getting started on his college career.

Said Bashir: "Syracuse is getting someone who wants to win and is going to put his all into the program."