Emerging TE recruit Julius Miles sets finalists, verbal commitment date

Despite collecting nearly 30 scholarship offers through his rise as a football recruit, Julius Miles is down to just three.
The Freeport (Fla.) High School star tight end, who also excels on the basketball court, will play his college football in the ACC.
"Let's make it a top three," Miles told Rivals. "Florida State, Louisville, Syracuse.
"All of them are great options. I'm leaning on my family and the man above for the guidance in this decision."
The date the college football world will learn of the output of said pledge has also been settled on. The rising-senior recruit will make his commitment public on July 5.
Miles took visits to a handful of programs, with Syracuse earning the trip in early June and Louisville closing out the visit slate in hosting the Floridian this weekend. FSU is semi-local for the three-star, who has been to Tallahassee several times.
Miles commented on each finalist ahead of the final decision.
Florida State: "With FSU I love what Gus (Malzahn) is installing in the offense, it's a no-brainer. I’m a Florida kid so staying home wouldn’t be bad at all."
Louisville: "Louisville always makes it feel like home and the system they present to me is great. They need a Day One impact tight end and see me doing that. Also they have a loaded class."
Syracuse: "Their system fits me well and I love how they used Oronde Gadsden II and I could see myself topping everything he did in that system. The Syracuse staff also shows crazy love."
Before averaging 27.5 points per game on the hardwood as a junior, Miles put together a head-turning football seas in registering 59 receptions for 895 yards and seven touchdowns for the FHS Bulldogs.