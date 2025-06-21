Emerging TE recruit Julius Miles sets finalists, verbal commitment date

Despite collecting nearly 30 scholarship offers through his rise as a football recruit, Julius Miles is down to just three.

The Freeport (Fla.) High School star tight end, who also excels on the basketball court, will play his college football in the ACC.

"Let's make it a top three," Miles told Rivals. "Florida State, Louisville, Syracuse.

"All of them are great options. I'm leaning on my family and the man above for the guidance in this decision."

The date the college football world will learn of the output of said pledge has also been settled on. The rising-senior recruit will make his commitment public on July 5.

Miles took visits to a handful of programs, with Syracuse earning the trip in early June and Louisville closing out the visit slate in hosting the Floridian this weekend. FSU is semi-local for the three-star, who has been to Tallahassee several times.