2026 P Jimmy Gregg commits to Syracuse: ‘No place I’d rather be'

Syracuse received a commitment from 2026 punter Jimmy Gregg, he announced on social media on Monday.

The Morgantown (WV) University High prospect selected Syracuse over North Carolina State, Purdue and West Virginia, among others.

He cited relationships to the coaching staff as one of the primary reasons for his commitment, including with head coach Fran Brown and special teams coordinator Ricky Brumfield.

"The people and the place,” Gregg said to The Juice Online. "There’s nowhere else like Syracuse and with what Coach Brown is building there’s no place I'd rather be.”

He feels the same way about Brumfield.

"Coach Brumfield is awesome," Gregg said in a previous interview. "He coached previously in WV so having the state tie to him made this trip 10 times better and an even easier one to schedule. I love the way he coaches his players and the way that Coach Brown entrusts him with the entirety of Special Teams.”

Now that he is committed, he has a special message for Syracuse fans, which shows is understanding of the long history of specialists that have come through Central New York.

“They’ve already had Jack (Stonehouse) for a few years now,” Gregg said. “With Coach Brumfield, they’re gonna have me and I will stop at nothing to be the best punter in not only Syracuse history but in Power 4."